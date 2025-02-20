Outcry over Killing of Baloch Youth Amidst Rising Violence in Balochistan
A Baloch youth, Karim Dad, was allegedly killed by state-backed militias in Balochistan, sparking outrage and condemnation. Human rights groups decry this as another incident of impunity and extrajudicial actions. The Baloch National Movement calls for international intervention to protect civilians and stabilize the region.
A Baloch youth named Karim Dad was reportedly shot dead by state-supported militias, known locally as 'death squads,' in Tump, Kech district of Balochistan on Thursday, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).
Witnesses reported to TBP that Karim was attacked while in a vehicle in the Kohad area, just days after his relative, Miraj Baloch, faced a similar fate in the same tehsil. The incident has ignited large-scale outrage, with political groups and human rights advocates condemning the targeted violence against Baloch youth.
The Baloch National Movement (BNM) and its rights arm, PAANK, publicly denounced the killings via the social media platform X, characterizing them as flagrant human rights violations due to government-backed death squad activities. They urged the international community to intervene and help safeguard civilians. Such incidents have cast a spotlight on the deteriorating security climate in Balochistan, where issues like enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are on the rise.
