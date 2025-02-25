Left Menu

Controversy Over USAID's $29 Million Project in Bangladesh

USAID reportedly bypassed official channels to fund a $29 million project in Bangladesh, sparking controversy. While the NGO Affairs Bureau hasn't identified the funds, concerns arise about long-term impacts on NGO funding. The issue gained attention following remarks from US President Donald Trump, highlighting potential misuse of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:07 IST
Controversy Over USAID's $29 Million Project in Bangladesh
Md Anwar Hossain, Director General (In-charge) of NGO Affairs Bureau (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

An ongoing controversy has erupted over USAID's decision to finance a $29 million project in Bangladesh, allegedly bypassing official government channels, as reported by a senior official from the NGO Affairs Bureau. This government body oversees NGO operations funded by foreign assistance and ensures they abide by accountability regulations in Bangladesh.

During an interview with ANI, Md. Anwar Hossain, the acting Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau, disclosed that the funds were not recognized through official channels, despite comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump about the project. Hossain refrained from confirming whether USAID funneled money outside the Bureau's oversight.

Following USAID's funding suspension, Hossain assured that Bangladesh's NGO sector isn't facing immediate crisis but warned of potential long-term impacts. He noted that NGOs often adapt by seeking alternative donors internationally. Notably, projects related to the Rohingya crisis continue unhindered, with substantial U.S-based donations still flowing to around 70 NGOs.

The funding issue gained further traction after Trump's remarks at the White House, where he criticized USAID for allocating substantial funds to an obscure firm. He questioned the firm's credibility, hinting at possible financial misconduct, while emphasizing the U.S.'s historical $8 billion aid contribution to Bangladesh over five decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

