In a bold maritime operation, Taiwan's coastguard detained a cargo ship and its Chinese crew on Tuesday, who are suspected of intentionally damaging an undersea communication cable. This follows reports that the Togolese-registered vessel had been lingering suspiciously near the cable since February 22.

The case has sparked accusations against the Chinese Communist Party, with Taiwan's government officials suggesting it could be an orchestrated effort to disrupt communication. The call for international cooperation aims to ensure secure non-red communication supply chains, reflecting heightened concerns over recurring cable sabotage.

Authorities in Taiwan have warned of potential 'grey zone' operations by China, activities that skirt the threshold for war. However, the investigation continues as prosecutors look into whether this is a deliberate act of sabotage or an unfortunate accident, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

