Left Menu

Taiwan Arrests Chinese Crew Over Undersea Cable Sabotage Suspicion

Taiwan's coastguard detained a Chinese crew suspected of severing an undersea communication cable. The incident fuels geopolitical tensions, raising concerns about possible Chinese 'grey zone' operations. Taiwan urges international cooperation to secure non-red communication supply chains amidst repeated cable disruptions linked to Chinese activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:05 IST
Taiwan Arrests Chinese Crew Over Undersea Cable Sabotage Suspicion
Represenatative imager (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a bold maritime operation, Taiwan's coastguard detained a cargo ship and its Chinese crew on Tuesday, who are suspected of intentionally damaging an undersea communication cable. This follows reports that the Togolese-registered vessel had been lingering suspiciously near the cable since February 22.

The case has sparked accusations against the Chinese Communist Party, with Taiwan's government officials suggesting it could be an orchestrated effort to disrupt communication. The call for international cooperation aims to ensure secure non-red communication supply chains, reflecting heightened concerns over recurring cable sabotage.

Authorities in Taiwan have warned of potential 'grey zone' operations by China, activities that skirt the threshold for war. However, the investigation continues as prosecutors look into whether this is a deliberate act of sabotage or an unfortunate accident, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025