Germany's Path Ahead: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst Global Challenges

Amid recent electoral developments in Germany positioning Friedrich Merz as a prospective Chancellor, German envoy to India, Philipp Ackermann, has reaffirmed the nation's foreign policy direction. Highlighting a commitment to European unity and transatlantic ties, Ackermann underscores India's significance as a key partner.

Despite the political shifts, Ackermann insists on policy continuity, reminiscent of Angela Merkel's tenure, noting strong Indo-German ties. As Germany navigates coalition talks following votes leaning towards conservative parties, the envoy anticipates high-level visits to India to fortify such relations further.

With the backdrop of strained US-EU relations, Ackermann critiques American actions while advocating for Europe's role in Ukraine's peace talks. As EU President Ursula von der Leyen commences her latest India visit, initiatives like the FTA and strategic collaborations remain focal, reflecting deepening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)