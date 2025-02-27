On Thursday, Russia lashed out at the United States for its 'inappropriate and counter-productive' demand that India cease unloading Russian oil tankers, a request set with a February 27 deadline. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, highlighted that India has not officially adopted the Western-imposed sanctions against Russia.

Zakharova reiterated Russia's firm opposition to unilateral coercive measures, especially within the energy sector. She emphasized the inappropriate nature of US demands, underlining India and Russia's 'privileged and strategic' partnership, which plays a significant role in India's foreign policy. Their collaboration spans various sectors, including defense, energy, and space exploration.

The ongoing Ukraine conflict has fueled US attempts to pressure India to distance itself from Russia, but India has maintained a stance of neutrality. Indian officials assert their openness to energy imports from multiple sources at competitive prices, further strengthening India-Russia economic ties with ambitions to boost bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

