India and EU Forge Stronger Ties in Women’s Empowerment

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, conducted a significant discussion with the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, on Thursday at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. This engagement was a part of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen's high-profile visit, accompanied by the College of Commissioners, which includes 26 EU ministers, during their two-day tour of India. The focal point of the meeting was to bolster India-EU collaboration on women and child welfare, as per the ministry's statement.

Both leaders expressed their intent to promote inclusive policies that bolster the welfare of women and children, with a focus on marginalized and vulnerable groups. Annpurna Devi spotlighted India's initiatives like Mission Shakti and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, emphasizing the country's commitment to creating an inclusive and secure society for women and children to prosper. She also highlighted India's dedication towards women's involvement in leadership roles.

Commissioner Lahbib praised India's strides in women empowerment and reiterated the EU's commitment to enhancing partnerships in this sphere. She emphasized the necessity of global cooperation to confront challenges related to women empowerment and crisis management. This meeting marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening the India-EU relationship towards fostering policies for women empowerment and joint welfare efforts for women and children.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi further highlighted India's trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Women-Led Development as part of achieving Viksit Bharat. Notably, EU President Ursula von der Leyen also interacted with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi next. The EU delegation's visit represents the first collective journey outside Europe since December 2024, signaling a strategic focus on deeper Indo-Pacific collaborations.

The visit is anticipated to augment India-EU engagements across diverse fields including trade, investments, supply chain resilience, digital technologies, semiconductors, sustainable energy, urbanization, water management, defence cooperation, and space collaboration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)