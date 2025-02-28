EU-India Summit: A New Strategic Agenda Takes Center Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a warm welcome to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The President's visit marks an important phase in the EU-India relations, as both leaders engage in significant bilateral talks.

The two-day visit, announced by von der Leyen during the World Economic Forum at Davos, aims to introduce a new strategic agenda at this year's EU-India Summit. The collaborative discussions held earlier in the day concentrated on several pivotal areas, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), clean energy initiatives, and expanding EU-India trade relations.

Among notable attendees were External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, various Indian Union Ministers, and prominent EU Commissioners. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of these discussions on social media, emphasizing connectivity and security as key areas of focus. The shared commitment to finalizing a Free Trade Agreement underscores the growing partnership between the EU and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)