EU-India Summit: A New Strategic Agenda Takes Center Stage
Prime Minister Modi welcomed President von der Leyen for crucial India-EU talks in New Delhi. Focusing on connectivity, green energy, and trade, the meeting aims to cement ties between the two regions. Efforts to finalize a Free Trade Agreement are highlighted as a key bilateral objective for 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a warm welcome to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The President's visit marks an important phase in the EU-India relations, as both leaders engage in significant bilateral talks.
The two-day visit, announced by von der Leyen during the World Economic Forum at Davos, aims to introduce a new strategic agenda at this year's EU-India Summit. The collaborative discussions held earlier in the day concentrated on several pivotal areas, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), clean energy initiatives, and expanding EU-India trade relations.
Among notable attendees were External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, various Indian Union Ministers, and prominent EU Commissioners. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of these discussions on social media, emphasizing connectivity and security as key areas of focus. The shared commitment to finalizing a Free Trade Agreement underscores the growing partnership between the EU and India.
