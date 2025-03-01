Left Menu

EU and India Forge Stronger Ties During Landmark Visit

The European Union's College of Commissioners, alongside key Indian officials, engaged in fruitful discussions during a two-day visit to India. The focus was on enhancing trade, technology, and strategic partnerships, with a significant emphasis on the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and mutual cooperation in financial technology and investment.

EU College of Commissioners, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attend dinner reception hosted by CII (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The European Union's College of Commissioners, including top Indian officials like Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar, attended a dinner reception hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The reception marked the EU Commission's two-day visit to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held an engaging discussion with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. Their talks revolved around the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the Trade and Technology Council, signaling promising advancements in trade and investment relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the deepening partnership between India and the EU, calling it 'organic and natural'. During meetings with EU leaders, PM Modi emphasized shared values and democratic commitments, underscoring the strategic importance of the visit and the potential for significant growth in trade, technology, and innovation.

