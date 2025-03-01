EU and India Forge Stronger Ties During Landmark Visit

The European Union's College of Commissioners, including top Indian officials like Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar, attended a dinner reception hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The reception marked the EU Commission's two-day visit to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held an engaging discussion with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. Their talks revolved around the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the Trade and Technology Council, signaling promising advancements in trade and investment relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the deepening partnership between India and the EU, calling it 'organic and natural'. During meetings with EU leaders, PM Modi emphasized shared values and democratic commitments, underscoring the strategic importance of the visit and the potential for significant growth in trade, technology, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)