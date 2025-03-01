Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Update: A Vigil in the Vatican as the Pontiff Recovers

Pope Francis is currently resting and recovering from a respiratory condition. After an isolated bronchospasm, he responded well to ventilation treatment. Despite an improvement in his condition, doctors urge caution and expect more updates within 24-48 hours. The Pope's schedule is adjusted amid ongoing medical care.

A nun holds a candle and a rosary during a prayer service in St. Peter's Square, as Pope Francis continues his hospitalization, at the Vatican (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis had a restful night, waking up to spend his morning in relaxation, amid ongoing concern for his respiratory condition, as reported by Vatican News this Saturday.

Friday night saw a deterioration in the Pope's health due to a bronchospasm, prompting medical staff to initiate non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The treatment has since normalized his gas exchange levels, although close monitoring will continue over the next two days.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis remained mentally alert, but medical experts caution that he is not yet out of danger. The nature of his illness requires further observation within the coming days to better understand his prognosis.

Hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, Pope Francis is addressing a history of lung issues, including past battles with bronchitis and pneumonia. This marks his longest hospital stay since assuming Papal responsibilities in 2013. Regular updates on his condition are provided by the Vatican.

Due to his medical needs, the Pope's public engagements have been suspended, including leading the Ash Wednesday service next week, for which a Cardinal will substitute his presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

