Ghost Teachers Exposed in Sindh as Education System Faces Scandals

The Sindh Education Department in Pakistan reveals approximately 5,000 'ghost teachers' receiving salaries without duties. Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah plans to remove them from the payroll, while implementing disciplinary actions and recruiting new teachers based on merit. The discovery highlights deeper issues within Pakistan's deteriorating education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

The Sindh province's Education Department in Pakistan has uncovered a staggering number of 'ghost teachers' within its ranks. Around 5,000 individuals have been reportedly receiving salaries without fulfilling their teaching obligations, as highlighted by a report from ARY News. In response, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has mandated the removal of these teachers from the payroll.

To address the staffing crisis exacerbated by the ghost-teacher scandal, the Department plans to recruit new teachers using a merit-based system. This move comes after last year's directive to suspend more than 1,000 absent teachers' salaries. A report from the Scrutiny Committee, presented in October 2025, disclosed widespread absenteeism among teachers, furthering concerns across the province.

Pakistan's education sector has long grappled with issues, including declining infrastructure, outdated teaching methods, and insufficient resources. The scarcity of qualified teachers has led to overcrowded classrooms. Furthermore, political interference often distorts educational priorities, degrading the system's overall quality and efficacy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

