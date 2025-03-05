Left Menu

Congress Erupts in Chants as Trump Declares 'America is Back'

During President Trump's recent address to Congress, Republicans responded fiercely to Democrat heckling. Amidst chants of 'USA, USA,' Trump highlighted his administration's swift progress, touching on issues like energy independence and national security. Congressman Nunn emphasized the focus on 'America first', reflecting on achievements within Trump's first six weeks.

Republicans in Congress chant "USA USA" to Demcrat heckler during Trump's address
  • Country:
  • United States

In a lively Congress session, Republicans vocalized their support for President Donald Trump with chants of 'USA, USA' during his address, disrupting Democrat hecklers. A sign-wielding Democrat was countered by Republicans, leading to Speaker Mike Johnson threatening the hecklers with the Sergeant at Arms for order control.

President Trump, addressing a joint session for the first time since commencing his second term, declared 'America is back', praising unprecedented achievements. He noted, 'We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations in years,' amidst applause from the GOP lawmakers.

Prior to Trump's speech, Congressman Zach Nunn highlighted the president's focus areas, namely American energy independence, national security, and economic recovery. Nunn lauded the administration's six-week achievements, emphasizing their commitment to putting 'America first' and supporting working-class families through key policy initiatives.

