Israeli Forces Dismantle Hebron Homes of October Attack Terrorists

Israeli security forces have dismantled the homes of two terrorists, Ahmed Himouni and Mohammad Mesek, who executed a deadly attack in October, killing seven people on Jaffa's light rail. The operation was part of Israel's response to the attack, during which Himouni was slain by a civilian security guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive move, Israeli security forces dismantled the homes in Hebron belonging to two terrorists responsible for a grisly attack in October. The Israel Defense Forces announced the demolition on Wednesday, targeting the residences of Ahmed Himouni and Mohammad Mesek.

In the attack, the two assailants killed seven individuals and injured 15 when they launched a shooting and stabbing assault on Jaffa's light rail system. This marked one of the deadliest incidents in Israel in recent times, prompting swift actions by security forces.

Amid the chaos of the October attack, Ahmed Himouni was shot and killed by a quick-thinking civilian security guard. This demolition is part of Israel's ongoing efforts to deter future terrorist activities by targeting the infrastructure and support systems used by perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

