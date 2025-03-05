Israeli Forces Dismantle Hebron Homes of October Attack Terrorists

In a decisive move, Israeli security forces dismantled the homes in Hebron belonging to two terrorists responsible for a grisly attack in October. The Israel Defense Forces announced the demolition on Wednesday, targeting the residences of Ahmed Himouni and Mohammad Mesek.

In the attack, the two assailants killed seven individuals and injured 15 when they launched a shooting and stabbing assault on Jaffa's light rail system. This marked one of the deadliest incidents in Israel in recent times, prompting swift actions by security forces.

Amid the chaos of the October attack, Ahmed Himouni was shot and killed by a quick-thinking civilian security guard. This demolition is part of Israel's ongoing efforts to deter future terrorist activities by targeting the infrastructure and support systems used by perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)