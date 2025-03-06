Left Menu

Nepal: Buddha Air flight lands safely in Kathmandu despite losing front wheel

45 pm on Thursday were not aware of the wheel falling off during the takeoff, nor did the plane's indicators show any unusual activities during the flight," Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson at CAAN, told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:58 IST
Nepal: Buddha Air flight lands safely in Kathmandu despite losing front wheel
Representative Image (Image Credit: Buddha Air). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A domestic aircraft of Nepal's Buddha Air landed safely at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Thursday despite losing its front wheel (nose landing gear) during takeoff from Janakpur. According to officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft, with the call sign 9N-ANH, took off from Janakpur Airport at around 4.45 pm (NST) and landed safely at 5.10 pm (NST).

"The pilots of the plane that took off from Janakpur Airport at 4:45 pm on Thursday were not aware of the wheel falling off during the takeoff, nor did the plane's indicators show any unusual activities during the flight," Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson at CAAN, told ANI over the phone. After landing at Tribhuvan International Airport, a routine technical inspection was conducted. During the inspection, the nose landing gear was found to be missing, prompting an immediate search. The missing wheel was later found near the runway at Janakpur Airport.

"The wheel was later found at the turning point of the runway at Janakpur Airport. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident," the official added. All 62 passengers on board were safe, and the aircraft has been grounded as CAAN conducts a detailed investigation.

This is not the first incident involving Buddha Air. On January 6, another aircraft operated by the airline made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport after reporting a "flame out" in its left engine while en route to Bhadrapur.

Nepal has a history of aviation safety concerns due to poor air-safety regulations. The European Union has blacklisted Nepali airlines due to their poor safety records. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025