Strengthening Bonds: India's Diplomatic Leap in Latin America & Caribbean

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, has concluded a remarkable diplomatic tour of the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) nations, solidifying India's aim to strengthen bilateral relations in the region. His itinerary included official visits to Uruguay, Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua, as detailed in an official Ministry of External Affairs statement.

Margherita's visit took center stage at Uruguay's new President Yamandu Orsi's swearing-in ceremony, where he engaged with the incoming Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining. In the Bahamas, history was made with India's inaugural standalone bilateral ministerial-level visit. Margherita met with Prime Minister Philip Davis and other key figures, including Foreign Minister Frederick Mitchell.

In Barbados, Margherita was honored with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding India's leadership in strategic matters and COVID-19 aid. Meetings with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other officials further highlighted the visit's significance. Engagements in Nicaragua included talks with top ministers, reinforcing India's commitment to fostering regional ties.

