"Pak's narrative on Jaffar Express hijacking is a lie," says Baloch activist

Hakeem Baloch, member of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, stated that the Jaffar train hijack incident highlighted the ongoing Baloch struggle against Pakistani oppression and the exploitation of their resources by both the Pakistani state and international powers. Hakeem Baloch said, "The Baloch Liberation Army released a statement saying that the civilians were released, the women, children, elderly and the other civilians, those who were not military personnel, those who were not part of the Pakistani government or military in any shape or form, they have been released."

According to Hakeem, the group stressed that only military personnel were taken hostage as part of their ongoing demands for the release of Baloch political prisoners and the thousands of Baloch missing persons, allegedly detained without charge by Pakistan's security forces. Hakeem, speaking on behalf of the Baloch National Movement, accused the Pakistani state of fabricating the details surrounding the attack, especially regarding the alleged death of the Jaffar Express driver. "The Pakistani state has continuously lied about the situation, and the international community must recognize the truth of what is happening in Balochistan," Baloch said.

Hakeem emphasised," BLA put forward a demand to the Pakistani state that if they want these hostages to be released, if they want these military personnel to be released, then they should release the Baloch, you know, political prisoners, Baloch prisoners of war and all the Baloch missing persons, those who are in the dungeon of Pakistani army for the last many, many years, in some cases for decades." Hakeem Baloch also criticized international responses, particularly from European Union and United States officials, who condemned the hijacking and called for the release of the hostages. While acknowledging these concerns, he pointed out that international statements have largely ignored the BLA's demands regarding Baloch prisoners. "The world needs to hear the full story and stop blindly following the narrative put forth by Pakistan," Hakeem insisted.

The Pakistani military has reported that 33 militants were killed during an operation to reclaim the Jaffar Express, alongside several military casualties. However, survivors of the hijacking, many of whom were later released, have contradicted this narrative. Eyewitnesses claim that the death toll among military personnel is likely much higher, with estimates ranging from 60 to 70 casualties. He emphasized that the BLA's actions were not just about the Jaffar Express hijacking, but part of a larger resistance to what they view as Pakistan's exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources, including its minerals and strategic coastline. "The Baloch people are fighting for their rights, their land, and their freedom," Hakeem stated.

As the situation in Balochistan remains tense, with ongoing clashes between the BLA and Pakistani forces, the Baloch National Movement continues to demand justice and autonomy for the Baloch people. The events surrounding the Jaffar Express hijacking are a stark reminder of the deep-rooted issues facing Balochistan, and the global community's role in recognizing and addressing these concerns. In a dramatic turn of events on March 11, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express, a train en route from Quetta to Peshawar, in the strategic Bolan Valley. The train, which was carrying over 450 passengers, including 200 security personnel, became the center of a high-stakes standoff between the BLA and Pakistani security forces. (ANI)

