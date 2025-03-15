Left Menu

Blast During Friday Prayers at South Waziristan Mosque Leaves JUI Chief Injured

A bomb explosion inside a South Waziristan mosque during Friday prayers injured JUI district chief Abdullah Nadeem and three others, heightening security concerns in the region. The attack, condemned by political leaders, used an IED and an investigation is underway to capture those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A bomb explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in South Waziristan has left Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Abdullah Nadeem and three others injured, according to local police sources cited by the Express Tribune. The blast disrupted congregational prayers at the Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque, instilling fear and chaos among attendees.

Police Officer Asif Bahader reported that an improvised explosive device (IED) was strategically placed at the mosque's pulpit, detonating around 1:45 pm and injuring multiple individuals. "Abdullah Nadeem, the district chief of JUI, sustained serious injuries," Bahader stated. "Three others from the JUI also suffered minor injuries." The injured were identified as Rehmanullah, Mullah Noor, and Shah Behran, all of whom were swiftly transported to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement officials secured the area and have launched an investigation to determine the perpetrators, the Express Tribune reported.

District Police Spokesman Habib Islam commented that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. He also disclosed that Maulana Abdullah had been receiving threats. "Maulana Abdullah was under threat for some time," Islam revealed, noting a similar attack months ago. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the bombing, branding it a cowardly act and decrying the violation of the mosque's sanctity during Ramazan. "This violation is despicable, especially during such a holy period," he said, offering prayers for the victims' swift recovery.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman echoed the condemnation, stressing the gravity of the attack on a worship place and during Ramazan, as reported by the Express Tribune. He urged the government and security agencies to transparently address the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which he pointed out, had been persistently raised in Parliament without substantial resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

