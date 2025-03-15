Altaf Hussain Warns of Balochistan Crisis, Calls for Urgent Action

MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain has issued a stark warning about the looming crisis in Balochistan, urging Pakistani leadership and Punjab's populace to acknowledge the long-standing injustices suffered by the Baloch, Pashtun, and Mohajir communities. Speaking at an Intellectual Session, Hussain underscored the forced annexation of Balochistan in 1948 and decades of relentless state oppression, leading to deep-seated resentment and armed resistance among the Baloch people.

Hussain pointed to the recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on March 11, where 400 passengers, including military personnel, were taken hostage. He clarified that the BLA voluntarily released women, children, and civilians, emphasizing that their fight is against those responsible for abductions, not ordinary citizens. He contested government claims that hostages were rescued by security forces, attributing their release to the BLA's decision.

The MQM leader voiced frustration over calls from Punjabi factions to eliminate Baloch freedom fighters, questioning Punjab's silence while Baloch women and children suffer. Drawing parallels with the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Hussain criticized historical support for the massacre of Bengalis and warned of repeating similar mistakes. He urged Punjab to recognize ethnic oppression and advocate against it, insisting on the need to end discrimination against Baloch, Pashtuns, Mohajirs, and other marginalized groups. Hussain stressed Pakistan's survival relies on addressing these critical issues, warning that neglecting Balochistan's reality could deepen national crises. Additionally, he condemned attacks on Ahmadis and their worship places, critiquing religious extremism and calling for public rejection of divisive, extremist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)