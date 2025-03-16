Left Menu

Deadly Blast Strikes Passenger Bus on Balochistan Highway

A devastating blast hit a passenger bus on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway in Balochistan, killing at least seven and injuring 35. Swift rescue operations are underway, with critically injured being airlifted to Quetta. Authorities continue investigating the blast, following recent terrorist attacks in the region.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic explosion occurred near a passenger bus along the Nushki-Dalbandin highway in Balochistan on Sunday, leading to the deaths of at least seven individuals and injuring 35 others, Geo News has reported. The exact cause of the blast remains unclear as authorities tentatively investigate the incident.

Rescue operations commenced immediately, with the injured promptly transported to Nushki Hospital, and those in critical condition are being airlifted to Quetta. An emergency has been declared at Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital due to the severity of the injuries, with security forces securing the region for ongoing investigations.

Balochistan's leadership, including Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident follows a recent terrorist attack in Bolan that saw a train hijacked by militants, resulting in a high number of casualties. The attacks highlight ongoing security concerns in the region, which is reported to be heavily impacted by terrorism, as revealed by the Global Terrorism Index in its recent findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

