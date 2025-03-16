Outcry in Balochistan: Students' Disappearance Sparks Protest and Tension

Reports have surfaced alleging the involvement of Pakistani authorities and intelligence agencies in the forced disappearance of two Baloch students, Faheem Ahmed and Khadim Ali, in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. The students, both enrolled in the FSC program, were reportedly apprehended by Pakistani forces from the Samungli Road area around 1 AM on a night between Friday and Saturday, according to the Balochistan Post.

The abrupt disappearance has set off alarm bells among human rights advocates and the Baloch community at large. In response, the students' families have taken bold action by blocking the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Johan Cross Bazaar in Mangochar, staging a sit-in protest. This demonstration has led to significant disruption, leaving hundreds of vehicles and passengers stranded, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The families assert that Frontier Corps forces attempted to break up their protest, allegedly detaining another protester named Qudratullah, who was also said to be forcibly disappeared. Protesters remain resolute in their demand for the safe recovery of their missing relatives. Adding to the atmosphere of unease, a farmer named Salman allegedly vanished while returning from Mangochar to Mastung.

The recurring incidences of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, such as the case of Aqil Jaleel who was released after a forced disappearance following his family's protests, continue to fuel fear among locals. Human rights advocates have repeatedly called for justice and accountability from Pakistani authorities, but the pattern of abductions and extrajudicial actions persists, leaving many families in distress and uncertainty. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)