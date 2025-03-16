Left Menu

Outcry in Balochistan: Students' Disappearance Sparks Protest and Tension

Two Baloch students in Quetta have reportedly disappeared, allegedly at the hands of Pakistani authorities. Their families' protest has disrupted traffic as they demand their return. This incident adds to the rising cases of forced disappearances in Balochistan, igniting concerns over human rights violations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:45 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Reports have surfaced alleging the involvement of Pakistani authorities and intelligence agencies in the forced disappearance of two Baloch students, Faheem Ahmed and Khadim Ali, in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. The students, both enrolled in the FSC program, were reportedly apprehended by Pakistani forces from the Samungli Road area around 1 AM on a night between Friday and Saturday, according to the Balochistan Post.

The abrupt disappearance has set off alarm bells among human rights advocates and the Baloch community at large. In response, the students' families have taken bold action by blocking the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Johan Cross Bazaar in Mangochar, staging a sit-in protest. This demonstration has led to significant disruption, leaving hundreds of vehicles and passengers stranded, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The families assert that Frontier Corps forces attempted to break up their protest, allegedly detaining another protester named Qudratullah, who was also said to be forcibly disappeared. Protesters remain resolute in their demand for the safe recovery of their missing relatives. Adding to the atmosphere of unease, a farmer named Salman allegedly vanished while returning from Mangochar to Mastung.

The recurring incidences of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, such as the case of Aqil Jaleel who was released after a forced disappearance following his family's protests, continue to fuel fear among locals. Human rights advocates have repeatedly called for justice and accountability from Pakistani authorities, but the pattern of abductions and extrajudicial actions persists, leaving many families in distress and uncertainty. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

