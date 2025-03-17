New Zealand and India Forge Stronger Ties with New Agreements

In a significant diplomatic development, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon concluded a successful visit to India, resulting in pivotal agreements to enhance bilateral relations. Highlighted by the announcement of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, the visit promises to bolster trade and economic collaboration between the two nations, reducing existing barriers.

A notable outcome of the visit is the agreement facilitating professional mobility, aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and economic opportunities. Additionally, New Zealand's formal membership in the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) marks a step forward in regional and global partnership.

During the visit, several bilateral documents were signed, including a Joint Statement reaffirming cooperative commitments and an MoU on Defence Cooperation. The Authorised Economic Operator - Mutual Recognition Agreement between India and New Zealand Customs aims to streamline trade processes. Further, agreements on horticulture, forestry, education, and sports reflect broad-based collaboration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)