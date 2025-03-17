New Zealand and India Forge Stronger Ties with New Agreements
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to India has led to key agreements focused on trade, professional mobility, and regional cooperation. Highlights include free trade talks, skilled workforce mobility, and New Zealand's participation in Indo-Pacific initiatives, enhancing bilateral and regional partnerships.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic development, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon concluded a successful visit to India, resulting in pivotal agreements to enhance bilateral relations. Highlighted by the announcement of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, the visit promises to bolster trade and economic collaboration between the two nations, reducing existing barriers.
A notable outcome of the visit is the agreement facilitating professional mobility, aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and economic opportunities. Additionally, New Zealand's formal membership in the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) marks a step forward in regional and global partnership.
During the visit, several bilateral documents were signed, including a Joint Statement reaffirming cooperative commitments and an MoU on Defence Cooperation. The Authorised Economic Operator - Mutual Recognition Agreement between India and New Zealand Customs aims to streamline trade processes. Further, agreements on horticulture, forestry, education, and sports reflect broad-based collaboration efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S.-Philippines Alliance Reaffirmed for Indo-Pacific Interests
Strengthening Indo-Pacific Allies: Gen Chauhan's Strategic Australian Visit
Tripura's Solar Revolution: PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana Lights Up Homes
Taiwan's Defence Minister Emphasizes Indo-Pacific's Core Importance to U.S.
UAE Ambassador to India hosts Ramadan Iftar, commends dynamic UAE-India partnership