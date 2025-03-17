Israeli Medical Delegation Heads to North Macedonia After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

An Israeli medical delegation is en route to North Macedonia in the aftermath of a catastrophic nightclub fire in Kochani, which resulted in 59 fatalities and left 155 injured. The fire engulfed the establishment at approximately 2:30 am on Sunday, devastating local medical facilities.

Simone Frankel, Israel's Ambassador-at-Large to North Macedonia, expressed solidarity with the Macedonian people, stating that the Israeli medical team would work tirelessly to support local healthcare providers grappling with the consequences of the disaster. The delegation, led by officers from the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, includes doctors, nurses, and specialists in burn and orthopedic care, underscoring a commitment to aid in this critical situation.

The cooperative effort, organized by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sheba Medical Center, will last as long as necessary. Initial investigations indicate that pyrotechnics during a concert, attended by approximately 1,500 people, likely ignited the ceiling of the Pulse nightclub, which was operating without a proper license.

