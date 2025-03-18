Crisis Deepens in Gilgit-Baltistan's Healthcare System

The healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is teetering on the brink of collapse, as hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of medical professionals and vital resources.

Overburdened facilities are not meeting the escalating demand for medical services, leaving numerous patients without sufficient care, according to TNN Stories. Zia, a medical professional at Saif-ur-Rehman Shaheed Hospital, pointed out the acute shortage of medical personnel, particularly anaesthetists, stating, "We have around 40 operating theatres, and according to protocol, we should have an anaesthetist in each one. However, we only have 26 anaesthetists in total. The shortage is critical."

The situation is compounded by the absence of private hospitals in the region, leaving anaesthetists without practical experience. Furthermore, although the government asserts that incentives have been provided to medical staff, these have not materialized. A recent Dawn report highlighted the crisis, revealing that over 12 senior doctors, including specialized professionals in orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, and pediatrics, were transferred from the Provincial Headquarters Hospital (PHQ) without replacements, exacerbating the staffing woes.

The PHQ Hospital, the largest government-run medical facility in PoGB, serves as a crucial healthcare center for patients from diverse regions such as Chilas, Nagar, Ghizer, Hunza, Darel, Tangir, and Baltistan. Yet, persistent shortages of medical equipment and trained personnel have made delivering even basic healthcare services challenging. As a result, many residents are compelled to travel to cities like Islamabad or Lahore for treatment, an expensive and impractical solution for those from far-flung areas.

The longstanding government neglect of PoGB has resulted in inadequate infrastructure, limited access to quality education and healthcare, and insufficient political representation. The ongoing economic disparities and lack of regional development have intensified social unrest, leaving the people of PoGB feeling marginalized within Pakistan's national framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)