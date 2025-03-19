Left Menu

Tesla Under Siege: A String of Violent Attacks Sparks Federal Investigation

US Attorney General Pam Bondi labels recent Tesla property attacks as 'domestic terrorism,' with multiple incidents causing significant damage. Investigations are underway, focusing on perpetrators and financiers. Attacks on Tesla facilities in Las Vegas, Kansas City, and beyond highlight escalating violence against the electric car giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:58 IST
US Attorney General Pam Bondi (Image Credit: X/@AGPamBondi). Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising concerns about targeted violence, US Attorney General Pam Bondi has characterized the recent assaults on Tesla properties as 'domestic terrorism.' Bondi assured the public of thorough investigations aimed at uncovering the responsible parties and the financial sources behind these incidents.

Following a destructive fire at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that the attack involved Molotov cocktails and gunfire, aimed at damaging Tesla vehicles. The incident has triggered a federal probe, with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force joining the efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Similar attacks have been reported in Kansas City, where two Tesla Cybertrucks were set ablaze, and in Oregon and Massachusetts, where Tesla dealerships faced vandalism. As Tesla's properties continue to be targeted, Elon Musk expressed confusion over the animosity directed towards his companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

