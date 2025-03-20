China Arrests Church Members: Crackdown on Religious Freedom in Anhui

Authorities in China's Anhui province have detained two Protestant church members, accusing them of participating in cult activities after they refused to align with a state-endorsed religious group. Radio Free Asia has reported that officials in Fuyang city charged them following a raid on the Wheatseed Reform Church.

The arrests have sparked legal challenges, as the accused have sought administrative reviews of their detentions. Both local and international Christian rights organizations, including the U.S.-based group China Aid, have highlighted the detentions as part of a broader crackdown on religious freedoms initiated under President Xi Jinping.

Observers note that the moves against the church members are part of a campaign against unregistered religious groups. While officially sanctioned Protestant churches are required to be part of the government-led Three-Self Patriotic Association, the Chinese government continues to target both unauthorized house churches and, at times, even affiliated 'Three-Self' churches.

(With inputs from agencies.)