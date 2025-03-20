Strengthening Ties: 80 German Universities Join Forces with India for Academic Collaboration

In a significant move to bolster Indo-German academic connections, over 80 German universities and research institutions descended on India this month, as revealed by an official DAAD press release. The delegation's agenda includes high-ranking engagements with Indian academic establishments and introduces the German School of Technology at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore.

Coinciding with the 65th DAAD Jubilee Celebrations, the visit underscores deep-rooted scientific and educational ties between the two nations, as emphasized by German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann. Currently, India accounts for nearly 50,000 students in Germany, marking them as the largest group of international students in the country, contributing significantly to Germany's research landscape.

The visit commenced with the Higher Education Policy Information program from March 16 to 22, featuring 20 prominent delegates from German universities. These discussions centered around expanding institutional partnerships and fostering joint research endeavors. A notable advancement was the inauguration of the German School of Technology in Coimbatore, focusing on engineering education and innovation.

Furthering these efforts, the Indo-German Forum: Research, Innovation and Transfer aims to unify 250 representatives from Indian and German educational and research institutions. Organized by DWIH and DAAD New Delhi, it promises to open new avenues in knowledge transfer, aligning with the centennial celebrations of DAAD's commitment to global academic exchange.

The delegation will also partake in APAIE 2025 from March 25 to 27 in New Delhi. Over 70 German universities will take part in the German pavilion, facilitating exchanges with Indian and international academics, indicating Germany's vested interest in nurturing higher education and research links with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)