Left Menu

Bill Gates Lauds India's Global Innovation and Future Vision

Bill Gates commends India's pivotal role in global innovation, highlighting the nation's contributions in digital infrastructure, vaccines, and AI. Emphasizing partnerships and advancements in healthcare and agriculture, Gates also outlines India's ambitious 2047 vision amidst global challenges. Gates remains optimistic about ongoing innovation and collaboration with Indian innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:14 IST
Bill Gates Lauds India's Global Innovation and Future Vision
Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has heaped praise on India for its significant contributions to global innovation, particularly in areas like digital infrastructure, vaccines, and artificial intelligence. In an interview with Times Now, Gates stressed the influential role of India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) in shaping global development.

Gates reminisced about his Microsoft days, highlighting the depth of talent in India. He noted the important innovations in agriculture, AI, and diagnostics that have accelerated since the pandemic. Gates lauded India's support for entrepreneurs and their philanthropic efforts, emphasizing the role of DPI in facilitating low-cost innovative solutions.

Key partnerships in India, especially in vaccine development, were highlighted by Gates, who underscored their global impact in saving millions of lives. Addressing vaccine testing concerns, he assured the safety and efficacy ensured by Indian regulatory bodies. Gates outlined three applications of AI in India: agriculture, healthcare, and education, aiming for rapid advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025