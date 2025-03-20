Bill Gates Lauds India's Global Innovation and Future Vision
Bill Gates commends India's pivotal role in global innovation, highlighting the nation's contributions in digital infrastructure, vaccines, and AI. Emphasizing partnerships and advancements in healthcare and agriculture, Gates also outlines India's ambitious 2047 vision amidst global challenges. Gates remains optimistic about ongoing innovation and collaboration with Indian innovators.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has heaped praise on India for its significant contributions to global innovation, particularly in areas like digital infrastructure, vaccines, and artificial intelligence. In an interview with Times Now, Gates stressed the influential role of India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) in shaping global development.
Gates reminisced about his Microsoft days, highlighting the depth of talent in India. He noted the important innovations in agriculture, AI, and diagnostics that have accelerated since the pandemic. Gates lauded India's support for entrepreneurs and their philanthropic efforts, emphasizing the role of DPI in facilitating low-cost innovative solutions.
Key partnerships in India, especially in vaccine development, were highlighted by Gates, who underscored their global impact in saving millions of lives. Addressing vaccine testing concerns, he assured the safety and efficacy ensured by Indian regulatory bodies. Gates outlined three applications of AI in India: agriculture, healthcare, and education, aiming for rapid advancements.
