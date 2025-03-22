Left Menu

Austria Sees Sharp Drop in Asylum Applications Amid Policy Changes

Austria experienced a 37 percent reduction in asylum applications in February, attributed to policy changes. The suspension of Syrian applications and the freeze on family reunifications are key factors. Afghan nationals now lead in asylum applications, recording 568 requests last month.

Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria has observed a significant decrease in asylum applications, with a 37 percent drop recorded in February compared to the previous year, totaling 1,397 applications. This decline follows the Austrian government's recent policy shifts.

The Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum cites the government's decision to halt the processing of asylum applications from Syrian nationals—save for exceptional cases—as a major factor behind the decrease. Alongside, the state has also imposed a freeze on all family reunification requests for Syrian refugees present in the country.

According to recent official statistics, Afghan nationals have emerged as the leading group of asylum seekers for February, with a total of 568 applications submitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

