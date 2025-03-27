Left Menu

Amnesty International Urges Pakistan to Halt Afghan Deportation Plan

Amnesty International has urged Pakistan to revoke its 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan', targeting Afghan refugees amid low deportation rates. The call highlights the potential worsening of Afghan suffering due to Pakistan's March 31 expulsion deadline, raising international human rights law concerns and criticism of the government's approach.

  • Pakistan

Amnesty International has issued a strong appeal to Pakistan, urging the government to abandon its contentious 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.' This initiative, primarily targeting Afghan refugees, has come under criticism due to its potentially severe implications for Afghan nationals.

Citing a statement released Wednesday, Amnesty questioned Pakistan's deadline, set for March 31, to expel Afghan refugees, deeming it a move that could exacerbate the hardships faced by asylum seekers. The human rights body underscored the impact on international human rights frameworks, particularly the principle of non-refoulement.

In a significant observation, the organization's officials, including Amnesty's Deputy Regional Director Isabelle Lassee, condemned Pakistan's approach, suggesting it unfairly scapegoats a marginalized community. Meanwhile, legal challenges against the plan have arisen, with concerns about the legal basis of the March 31 deadline.

