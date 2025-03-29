Balochistan Protests: Panjgur Rallies Demand Release of Baloch Unity Leaders
In Panjgur, thousands rallied to protest the arrest of Baloch Unity Committee leaders. The demonstrators demanded their immediate release, condemning the violence during their arrests. The protests spotlight ongoing tensions in Balochistan, highlighting issues of political repression and demands for greater autonomy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:12 IST
- Country:
- Balochistan
Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in Panjgur, rallying against the arrests of Baloch Unity Committee leaders, including Mahrang, Sammi Deen, and others.
These protests, organized by the BYC, have echoed across Balochistan with demands for their immediate release and condemnations of the violence that ensued post-arrest, according to the Balochistan Post.
The protest follows the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and 16 others from Quetta's Sariab Road, further intensifying concerns over a crackdown on Baloch political activism in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balochistan Human Rights Crisis: February 2025 Alarming Report
Ocean Degradation Puts Human Rights at Risk, Urgent Action Needed to Protect Marine Ecosystems
Iran Intensifies Crackdown on Women, Protesters, and Human Rights Activists Despite President Pezeshkian’s Promises
Legal Battle Over FCRA: Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Challenges Delhi High Court
NHRC India Successfully Concludes Internship Programme: Empowering Future Human Rights Defenders