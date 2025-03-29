Balochistan Protests: Panjgur Rallies Demand Release of Baloch Unity Leaders

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in Panjgur, rallying against the arrests of Baloch Unity Committee leaders, including Mahrang, Sammi Deen, and others.

These protests, organized by the BYC, have echoed across Balochistan with demands for their immediate release and condemnations of the violence that ensued post-arrest, according to the Balochistan Post.

The protest follows the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and 16 others from Quetta's Sariab Road, further intensifying concerns over a crackdown on Baloch political activism in the region.

