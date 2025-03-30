Mounting Inflation in PoJK: Residents Struggle Amidst Economic Turmoil

As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are facing mounting hardships owing to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, exacerbating daily survival challenges. The sharp spike in inflation has placed an undue burden on ordinary citizens, particularly those hailing from the lower-income spectrum, as they prepare for Eid amidst escalating costs, according to a report by TNN Stories.

Local leader Khuwaja Abdul Samad has vehemently criticized the administration, attributing the worsening economic conditions to government inefficiency. He argued that while traders are often blamed for exploiting the religious season to inflate prices, the ultimate responsibility lies with the government.

Samad asserted, "The main reason behind this price hike is the government. It is not the fault of the traders. The government has failed to regulate prices effectively." He emphasized the issue of illegal profiteering but noted that the administration's inability to enforce price controls has allowed the crisis to spiral out of control. Additionally, Samad pointed out the government's broader failures in regional development, citing stalled infrastructure projects and lack of reliable electricity.

As Eid nears, the inflation's impact is particularly severe on lower-income families, who find it increasingly difficult to secure basic necessities, let alone afford the festive celebrations. "The poor people are crushed. They become victims of inflation. They don't have any other solution," Samad lamented, highlighting the dire predicament faced by many households.

In his concluding remarks, Samad called for urgent government action to regulate prices, enhance infrastructure, and deliver essential services to PoJK residents. With economic burdens rising, the lack of accountability from authorities remains a growing concern, leaving many feeling abandoned and ignored.

