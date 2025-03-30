Eid Al-Fitr Festivities: AJman's Leadership Welcomes Well-Wishers

In a ceremonial gathering marking Eid Al-Fitr, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, along with Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, extended a heartfelt welcome to dignitaries and well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace on the morning of March 30.

The esteemed leaders of Ajman were greeted by sheikhs, tribal elders, senior officials, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE. The event symbolizes unity and the community spirit that thrives during this significant religious occasion.

Attendees expressed their festive greetings, offering prayers for the sustained health and happiness of Ajman's leadership, as well as prosperity and blessings for the UAE and its people. Such gatherings underscore the cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and mutual respect prevailing in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)