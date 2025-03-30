US-Japan Alliance Rises Against China's Growing Aggression

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the robust alliance between the United States and Japan to confront Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait. In a meeting with Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani in Tokyo, Hegseth acknowledged Japan's pivotal role in counteracting China's military expansion.

He reaffirmed America's dedication to ensuring a robust and credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, including the Taiwan Strait. The US has increased military cooperation with Japan to address the perceived growing threat from China. The Biden administration announced plans to deepen US-Japanese forces' coordination in response to Beijing's maneuvers.

Despite this collaboration, former President Donald Trump's "America First" stance has raised concerns about future US security commitments in the region. Presently, approximately 50,000 US troops are stationed in Japan, many located in strategic areas like Okinawa. China's military activities, especially near Taiwan and the South China Sea, continue to unsettle regional security dynamics, prompting global vigilance.

