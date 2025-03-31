Left Menu

Taiwan Rebukes Bangladesh-China 'One China' Statement

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected a joint statement by China and Bangladesh supporting the 'one China' principle. Taiwan reaffirmed its sovereignty and independence, contradicting China's claim. The ministry urged stronger Taiwan-Bangladesh cooperation, while Bangladesh opposed Taiwan independence, aligning with China's stance.

31-03-2025
Representative Image
  Taiwan
  • Taiwan

In a diplomatic rebuke, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected a joint statement issued by China and Bangladesh. The statement, coming after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, reiterated support for the 'one-China principle,' which asserts Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.

Taiwan's ministry strongly refuted this claim, reaffirming its stance as a 'sovereign and independent' nation, not subordinate to the People's Republic of China. Taiwan emphasized that declarations distorting its sovereignty cannot alter the established cross-strait status quo. The ministry also called for pragmatic economic cooperation with Bangladesh.

During a visit to Beijing from March 27 to 29, Yunus met with Xi. The resulting joint statement, endorsed by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted Bangladesh's opposition to Taiwan independence and its full backing of the 'one-China principle.' This aligns with China's long-standing policy of viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province.

