UAE Dispatches Urgent Aid for Myanmar Earthquake Relief

In response to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directives, the United Arab Emirates has promptly deployed a search and rescue team to Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake. The team is composed of personnel from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, serving as a critical component of a broader relief effort.

This initiative underscores the UAE's dedication to its international humanitarian responsibilities, showcasing a profound commitment to offering immediate assistance to those affected by natural disasters worldwide. The operation signifies an ongoing effort by the UAE to extend solidarity and brotherhood to communities in dire need.

The UAE continues to stand at the forefront of global humanitarian response efforts, swiftly mobilizing resources and expertise to provide urgent assistance to victims of natural calamities. This proactive approach underscores the nation's role as a leader in international relief initiatives. (ANI/WAM)

