UAE Dispatches Urgent Aid for Myanmar Earthquake Relief

The UAE has sent a search and rescue team to Myanmar following an earthquake, acting on President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directives. This humanitarian mission highlights the UAE's commitment to disaster relief and supporting global communities in need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In response to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directives, the United Arab Emirates has promptly deployed a search and rescue team to Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake. The team is composed of personnel from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, serving as a critical component of a broader relief effort.

This initiative underscores the UAE's dedication to its international humanitarian responsibilities, showcasing a profound commitment to offering immediate assistance to those affected by natural disasters worldwide. The operation signifies an ongoing effort by the UAE to extend solidarity and brotherhood to communities in dire need.

The UAE continues to stand at the forefront of global humanitarian response efforts, swiftly mobilizing resources and expertise to provide urgent assistance to victims of natural calamities. This proactive approach underscores the nation's role as a leader in international relief initiatives. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

