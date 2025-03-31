Astronauts Praise Musk and Trump for Safe Return After Prolonged ISS Mission

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams recently expressed gratitude towards SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump for ensuring their safe return to Earth. After an extended nine-month stay on the ISS, the astronauts shared their experiences and reactions to the mission's unexpected extension.

The astronauts' mission, initially planned for just eight days, was prolonged due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Williams reflected on the moment they learned of their delayed return, emphasizing adaptability and making the most of their extended time in space, enjoying scientific experiments and station updates.

Wilmore highlighted the importance of national goals and family resilience during prolonged missions. He expressed trust in Musk and Trump, describing their involvement as empowering for the human spaceflight program. The astronauts credited their return's success to Musk's leadership and noted Trump's role in prioritizing the return.

(With inputs from agencies.)