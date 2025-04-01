UK Pledges £10 Million Aid for Myanmar Earthquake Relief

The UK Government has announced a commitment of up to £10 million in humanitarian aid to support the people of Myanmar after a catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck on March 28 in the country's central region. The aid package aims to provide emergency relief including food, clean water, medical supplies, and temporary shelter, as revealed in a statement by the British High Commission.

This aid initiative aligns with the efforts of UK-funded local partners, who have already begun a rapid response in the hardest-hit areas. The UK is focused on ensuring that aid is delivered swiftly to those in critical need, with an emphasis on essential resources to help survivors in the aftermath of the quake. Baroness Chapman, Minister of State for Development, highlighted the UK's prompt action, stating: 'The UK is sending immediate and life-saving support to the people of Myanmar following the devastating earthquake. UK-funded local partners are already mobilising a humanitarian response on the ground, and this £10 million package will strengthen their efforts. I extend my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar in this tragic time.'

Beyond providing aid, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is assisting British nationals affected by the earthquake in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand. British nationals in Myanmar seeking consular support can contact the British Embassy in Yangon, while those in Thailand can reach out to the British Embassy in Bangkok. Concerned individuals in the UK with loved ones in either country have access to the FCDO's helpline for assistance, as stated in the release.

The international community has rallied in response to the crisis, with the UK's relief package underscoring its dedication to humanitarian assistance, addressing both immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts in Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)