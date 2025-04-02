Inside 'The Diplomat': A Film Bridging Real-Life Diplomacy and Cinematic Thrills

In a notable event in Israel, the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged the screening of 'The Diplomat,' a film capturing the essence of diplomatic life, before an audience including members of the diplomatic community. In his video address, Jaishankar lauded the presence of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at the screening.

Emphasizing the film's relevance to diplomats, Jaishankar highlighted the need for adaptability in their profession. 'The Diplomat' serves as a poignant reminder to think on one's feet, as not every diplomatic scenario comes with a standard operating procedure. The minister, who played a role in the real-life incident inspiring the film, endorsed its authenticity.

Jaishankar praised John Abraham, the film's lead actor and producer, acknowledging Ambassador JP Singh, India's envoy to Israel, as the story's main character. Abraham described the film as a psychological thriller rather than a typical patriotic narrative, drawing comparisons to 'Argo' for its riveting storyline. Produced by T-Series and others, it debuted during the Holi weekend on March 14.

