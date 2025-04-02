Celebrating Three Years of Indo-Australian Economic Bond
India and Australia recently celebrated three fruitful years since the signing of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), a pivotal moment that significantly strengthened economic ties between the two nations. The agreement has propelled bilateral trade to reach USD 24 billion, reflecting substantial growth and future potential in their economic partnership.
Since the ECTA's implementation on April 2, 2022, both countries have unlocked new economic opportunities by leveraging their complementary strengths. According to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's export growth to Australia was marked at 14 per cent for the year 2023-24, with a continued positive trajectory in the current fiscal year. This solid growth showcases the promise of increased avenues for businesses and entrepreneurs across both countries.
The ECTA's impact is particularly noted in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and agriculture, with crucial imports like metalliferous ores and cotton bolstering Indian industries. Additionally, emerging exports in sectors such as electronics and engineering further underscore the agreement's role in fostering innovation and broadening trade horizons, heralding a prosperous future for India and Australia.
In a gesture reaffirming ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott during his visit to India. Sharing moments of camaraderie, PM Modi highlighted Abbott's appreciation for Indian culture, notably during a visit to Dilli Haat, indicating the enduring friendship between the nations.
