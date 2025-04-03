Left Menu

RANA's 75th Anniversary Raises Voice for Rajasthani Language Recognition

The Rajasthan Association of North America celebrated its 75th anniversary in New York with a focus on the constitutional recognition of the Rajasthani language, which remains excluded from the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The event also highlighted Jaipur Foot initiatives and welcomed a new Deputy Consul General.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:20 IST
RANA's 75th Anniversary Raises Voice for Rajasthani Language Recognition
Rajasthani diaspora in the US (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) utilized its 75th anniversary commemoration in New York to emphasize the persistent lack of constitutional acknowledgment for the Rajasthani language. Over 400 guests attended the Hudson River cruise event, where RANA President Prem Bhandari expressed dissatisfaction with the Rajasthani language's exclusion from the Indian Constitution's 8th Schedule.

Despite a 2003 unanimous resolution by the Rajasthan State Assembly advocating for its inclusion, no action has been taken. Bhandari, a prominent advocate, announced upcoming initiatives, including an artificial limb fitment camp at the Golden Temple in collaboration with the American Punjab Society and a major camp in Trinidad and Tobago.

The event also served to recognize Varun Jeph's service as Deputy Consul General and welcomed his successor Vishal Harsh. Cultural performances and active participation from young Rajasthanis reflected the community's vibrant spirit. Bhandari highlighted India's Prime Minister Modi's efforts, citing the 'India for Humanity' programme enriching lives globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025