RANA's 75th Anniversary Raises Voice for Rajasthani Language Recognition

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) utilized its 75th anniversary commemoration in New York to emphasize the persistent lack of constitutional acknowledgment for the Rajasthani language. Over 400 guests attended the Hudson River cruise event, where RANA President Prem Bhandari expressed dissatisfaction with the Rajasthani language's exclusion from the Indian Constitution's 8th Schedule.

Despite a 2003 unanimous resolution by the Rajasthan State Assembly advocating for its inclusion, no action has been taken. Bhandari, a prominent advocate, announced upcoming initiatives, including an artificial limb fitment camp at the Golden Temple in collaboration with the American Punjab Society and a major camp in Trinidad and Tobago.

The event also served to recognize Varun Jeph's service as Deputy Consul General and welcomed his successor Vishal Harsh. Cultural performances and active participation from young Rajasthanis reflected the community's vibrant spirit. Bhandari highlighted India's Prime Minister Modi's efforts, citing the 'India for Humanity' programme enriching lives globally.

