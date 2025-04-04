Left Menu

NSA Leadership Shake-Up: Gen. Timothy Haugh Removed

Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of the US Cyber Command and NSA since February 2024, along with his deputy Wendy Noble, has been ousted, according to a Washington Post report. The decision has sparked concerns within the House Intelligence Committee about national security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:15 IST
Timothy Haugh (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • US

In a significant development, US Air Force General Timothy Haugh, the head of the US Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency since February 2024, has been dismissed, according to a report by the Washington Post. His civilian deputy, Wendy Noble, was also removed from her position, sources confirmed.

The unexpected decision to oust General Haugh, who has been known for his integrity and commitment to national security, has raised eyebrows within political circles. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, a leading figure on the House Intelligence Committee, expressed concern over the move, questioning the administration's motives.

Himes called for transparency and accountability, urging an explanation be provided to the American public amidst fears that the decision could undermine national security. He emphasized the need for clarity, stating that the removal leaves the nation potentially more vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

