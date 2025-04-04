Left Menu

Cultural Gifts and Strategic Alliances: Modi's Diplomatic Gesture in Thailand

During his Bangkok visit, PM Modi gifted a Sarnath Buddha statue and brocade silk shawl to Thailand's royalty, highlighting shared cultural heritage. Engaging in talks with King Vajiralongkorn, Thai-Indian ties were emphasized. Modi also participated in the BIMSTEC Summit, endorsing future regional cooperation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:34 IST
PM Narendra Modi gifts brass statue of Sarnath Buddha to Thailand's King, brocade silk shawl to Queen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a diplomatic gesture, presented Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua with a brass statue of Sarnath Buddha and gifted Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana a brocade silk shawl on Friday. The meeting took place at Bangkok's Dusit Palace.

The exquisite brass statue is an embodiment of Buddhist spirituality and Indian artistic heritage, reflecting the Sarnath style with influences from Gupta and Pala art traditions. Meanwhile, the brocade silk shawl, originating from Varanasi, showcases vibrant colors and intricate designs inspired by Indian art forms.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi and Thai leaders discussed enhancing cultural ties and partnerships. Modi also participated in the BIMSTEC Summit, supporting initiatives like the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement and the 2030 Bangkok Vision, aiming to foster regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

