India-EU Free Trade Agreement on the Verge of Finalization

India and the European Union are on the brink of finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal. During a media briefing concerning President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Portugal and Slovakia, Lal noted that negotiations are progressing robustly.

Highlighting the recent visit by the College of Commissioners led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Secretary Lal emphasized that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC President have directed their teams to conclude the FTA by the end of the year.

In a joint press statement on February 28, Prime Minister Modi spoke highly of the India-EU strategic partnership, describing it as both 'organic and natural.' He expressed optimism about finalizing the FTA this year, supported by remarks from Ursula von der Leyen, who affirmed the strong Europe-India partnership.

