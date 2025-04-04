Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement on the Verge of Finalization

India and the European Union are nearing the finalization of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as negotiations have gained momentum. This follows a directive from PM Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for teams to conclude discussions within the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:29 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement on the Verge of Finalization
Tanmay Lal (Secretary West), Ministry of External Affairs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are on the brink of finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal. During a media briefing concerning President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Portugal and Slovakia, Lal noted that negotiations are progressing robustly.

Highlighting the recent visit by the College of Commissioners led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Secretary Lal emphasized that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC President have directed their teams to conclude the FTA by the end of the year.

In a joint press statement on February 28, Prime Minister Modi spoke highly of the India-EU strategic partnership, describing it as both 'organic and natural.' He expressed optimism about finalizing the FTA this year, supported by remarks from Ursula von der Leyen, who affirmed the strong Europe-India partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025