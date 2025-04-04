PM Modi's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties in Colombo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Colombo on Friday for an extensive two-day diplomatic visit. During the trip, he is set to engage in high-level discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to evaluate the ongoing 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' initiative. This visit follows his stopover in Thailand, where he held a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and participated in the BIMSTEC Summit.

In a remarkable gesture, six senior Sri Lankan ministers braved inclement weather to welcome Modi at the airport. Those present included Vijitha Herath, the Foreign Affairs Minister; Nalinda Jayatissa, the Health and Mass Media Minister; Anil Jayantha, Minister of Labour; Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Fisheries Minister; Saroja Savithri Paulraj, Women and Child Affairs Minister; and Chrishantha Abeysena, Science and Technology Minister. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for their warm reception on social media platform X.

Modi's itinerary includes a visit to Anuradhapura to inaugurate projects funded by India, marking his first trip to Sri Lanka since 2019. The Indian diaspora greeted him enthusiastically, waving national flags and expressing pride in India's elevated global standing. On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, Modi also engaged with leaders from Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, reinforcing India's regional ties.

