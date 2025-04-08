Left Menu

Elon Musk and U.S. Trade Policy Face-Off: A Clash of Titans

Elon Musk's intervention plea to President Trump regarding import tariffs was unsuccessful. Disagreements arose over tariff policies, migrant visas, and government spending approach. The Tesla CEO advocates for a zero-tariff US-Europe trade zone while facing a decline in Tesla sales amid growing competition and market turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:56 IST
Elon Musk and U.S. Trade Policy Face-Off: A Clash of Titans
Donald Trump and Elon Musk (Photos/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, notable for his leadership roles at X and Tesla, recently attempted to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider the administration's stance on retaliatory import tariffs. According to The Washington Post, Musk's appeal fell on deaf ears, leading to a public disagreement over key policy issues.

Musk's contention with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was particularly pronounced. On April 5, the tech mogul criticized Navarro's strategy for implementing tariffs, dismissing his Harvard economic credentials as ineffective. This conflict represents a significant rift between Musk and the Trump administration, compounded by Musk's call for a zero-tariff zone between the U.S. and Europe.

Meanwhile, the announcement of a 10 per cent tariff on all U.S. imports, with heightened tariffs for specific countries like India, coincides with a notable 13 per cent drop in Tesla sales, as reported by CNN. Despite the ongoing negotiations with international leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump remains steadfast in executing his tariff-centric approach to secure fair international trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025