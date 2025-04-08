Elon Musk and U.S. Trade Policy Face-Off: A Clash of Titans

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, notable for his leadership roles at X and Tesla, recently attempted to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider the administration's stance on retaliatory import tariffs. According to The Washington Post, Musk's appeal fell on deaf ears, leading to a public disagreement over key policy issues.

Musk's contention with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was particularly pronounced. On April 5, the tech mogul criticized Navarro's strategy for implementing tariffs, dismissing his Harvard economic credentials as ineffective. This conflict represents a significant rift between Musk and the Trump administration, compounded by Musk's call for a zero-tariff zone between the U.S. and Europe.

Meanwhile, the announcement of a 10 per cent tariff on all U.S. imports, with heightened tariffs for specific countries like India, coincides with a notable 13 per cent drop in Tesla sales, as reported by CNN. Despite the ongoing negotiations with international leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump remains steadfast in executing his tariff-centric approach to secure fair international trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)