PTI Leadership Rift Over Imran Khan's Jail Visit

Tensions are escalating within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a divide grows over accessing party founder Imran Khan during his imprisonment. On Tuesday, Khan's sisters, including Aleema Khan, were denied entry to Adiala Jail while a group of lawyers was permitted a scheduled meeting, sources revealed to Dawn.

The decision has sparked significant criticism, notably from PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who was also barred from meeting Khan. According to Islamabad High Court orders, PTI had submitted a list of six lawyers for twice-weekly meetings, but Raja's name was excluded in the final approval.

Responding to these developments, PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan dismissed the claim that the party decided no one would meet Khan if his sisters could not. He questioned Raja's previous meeting with Khan and emphasized that no resolutions were made to halt meetings based on lawyer exclusions.

