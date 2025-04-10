Left Menu

PTI Leadership Rift Over Imran Khan's Jail Visit

Tensions have risen within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as party leaders clash over access to Imran Khan at Adiala Jail. After Khan's sisters were denied permission to visit, permission was granted to certain lawyers, prompting criticism from PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:16 IST
PTI Leadership Rift Over Imran Khan's Jail Visit
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions are escalating within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a divide grows over accessing party founder Imran Khan during his imprisonment. On Tuesday, Khan's sisters, including Aleema Khan, were denied entry to Adiala Jail while a group of lawyers was permitted a scheduled meeting, sources revealed to Dawn.

The decision has sparked significant criticism, notably from PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who was also barred from meeting Khan. According to Islamabad High Court orders, PTI had submitted a list of six lawyers for twice-weekly meetings, but Raja's name was excluded in the final approval.

Responding to these developments, PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan dismissed the claim that the party decided no one would meet Khan if his sisters could not. He questioned Raja's previous meeting with Khan and emphasized that no resolutions were made to halt meetings based on lawyer exclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025