Powerless in PoGB: Women's Sit-In Shines Light on Energy Crisis

Women in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Sultanabad village took to the Karakoram Highway for a sit-in, expressing their exasperation over longstanding electricity issues that have plagued the community. According to a report by Pamir Times, the protest targeted the Water and Power Department Secretary, highlighting deep-seated frustration over unreliable power supply in the region.

For two years, Sultanabad residents have faced powerlessness despite having a transformer, due to unmet completion of significant work on two power poles. The community demands immediate completion of these works and accountability from contractors, who have been paid in full but left the job incomplete, leaving the area powerless for an extended time.

A protester shared their prolonged frustration, pointing fingers at both government and contractors for unfulfilled promises. The situation underscores the broader challenges faced by remote regions suffering from frequent delays in infrastructure projects and subsequent mismanagement. This protest echoes the voices from PoGB regularly demanding justice, equality, and improved living conditions.

