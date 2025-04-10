Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind: A Diplomatic Precedent for India

In a significant development, former diplomat KP Fabian has expressed approval of Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, marking a crucial step in addressing his alleged role as the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Fabian emphasized the need for a strategic approach to maximize the intelligence gathered from Rana, while also ensuring his fair treatment during the extradition process.

Reflecting on the delays in Rana's extradition, Fabian remarked, "Better late than never," while highlighting the necessity for India to have a clear plan. He emphasized the primary goal should be extracting crucial information about the plotting and execution of the attacks, including involvement from Indian collaborators, either knowingly or unknowingly.

The diplomatic case intensified as the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea to halt his extradition to India. This decision concludes Rana's judicial options in the U.S. and facilitates his trial under India's jurisdiction. Despite his conviction in the U.S. for supporting the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Indian authorities, including the Mumbai Crime Branch, are keen to investigate potential local links to enhance understanding of the 2008 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)