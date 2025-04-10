Left Menu

Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind: A Diplomatic Precedent for India

Former diplomat KP Fabian lauds the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, stressing the importance of careful handling to set a diplomatic precedent. As Rana arrives in India for trial, authorities focus on gathering intelligence and ensuring fair treatment throughout the process to aid future extradition cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:47 IST
Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind: A Diplomatic Precedent for India
Former diplomat KP Fabian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former diplomat KP Fabian has expressed approval of Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, marking a crucial step in addressing his alleged role as the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Fabian emphasized the need for a strategic approach to maximize the intelligence gathered from Rana, while also ensuring his fair treatment during the extradition process.

Reflecting on the delays in Rana's extradition, Fabian remarked, "Better late than never," while highlighting the necessity for India to have a clear plan. He emphasized the primary goal should be extracting crucial information about the plotting and execution of the attacks, including involvement from Indian collaborators, either knowingly or unknowingly.

The diplomatic case intensified as the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea to halt his extradition to India. This decision concludes Rana's judicial options in the U.S. and facilitates his trial under India's jurisdiction. Despite his conviction in the U.S. for supporting the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Indian authorities, including the Mumbai Crime Branch, are keen to investigate potential local links to enhance understanding of the 2008 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025