Bhaktapur's Biska Jatra: A Tug-of-War with History

The ancient Taumadhi Square in Bhaktapur was a hub of activity on Thursday, as locals gathered to witness the Biska Jatra, a festival signaling the Nepali New Year's arrival. This celebrated Kathmandu Valley event starts with a majestic chariot carrying Lord Bhairab, built by the towering Nayatapola temple, Nepal's tallest.

Amid cultural significance, two local groups engage in a tug-of-war with the three-story wooden chariot, vying for the chance to dictate its journey through the community. Devotee Ganeshlal explained, 'After Lord Bhairab mounts the chariot, groups pull it towards their sides, with the victor guiding its path.'

The spectacle, believed to date back to the Malla Dynasty, sees Lord Bhairab journey around the city, with festivities lasting nine days. Highlighting the tradition, a snake-tied pole is erected, symbolizing the folk tale's genesis from the 'Biska'—or 'snake killing' in Newari—myth as the New Year dawns.

The Biska Jatra uniquely diverges from Nepal's lunar calendar festivals. It officially starts with a Tantric ritual at Bhaktapur's Bhairab Temple, heralding the coming year with a vibrant showcase of heritage and devotion.

