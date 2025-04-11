Navigating Global Rivalries: Jaishankar on the Era of Sharp Contestation
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit emphasized the world's upcoming period of intense competition. He highlighted the complexities of global collaboration, particularly between the US and China, describing it as a 'Goldilocks problem'. Jaishankar stressed the interconnectedness of political, economic, and personal dynamics in contemporary geopolitics.
At the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the world's transition into a phase of heightened competition and rivalry. He described the intricate international dynamics involving the US and China as akin to a 'Goldilocks problem'—neither too much nor too little collaboration is favorable.
Jaishankar cautioned against viewing global interactions as merely trade-based, noting that the definitions of what is considered sensitive have broadened. He asserted that investments and economic dealings are now permeated with political and personal stakes, signifying a shift in global paradigms.
Reflecting on Europe's situation, Jaishankar remarked on the continent's longstanding peace and the need for a strategic reawakening amid global turbulence. He pointed to Ukraine as a crucial example, urging Europe to rethink its strategic priorities in light of global developments, thereby fostering more profound security and economic dialogues.
