Navigating Global Rivalries: Jaishankar on the Era of Sharp Contestation

At the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the world's transition into a phase of heightened competition and rivalry. He described the intricate international dynamics involving the US and China as akin to a 'Goldilocks problem'—neither too much nor too little collaboration is favorable.

Jaishankar cautioned against viewing global interactions as merely trade-based, noting that the definitions of what is considered sensitive have broadened. He asserted that investments and economic dealings are now permeated with political and personal stakes, signifying a shift in global paradigms.

Reflecting on Europe's situation, Jaishankar remarked on the continent's longstanding peace and the need for a strategic reawakening amid global turbulence. He pointed to Ukraine as a crucial example, urging Europe to rethink its strategic priorities in light of global developments, thereby fostering more profound security and economic dialogues.

