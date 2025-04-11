Left Menu

Navigating Global Rivalries: Jaishankar on the Era of Sharp Contestation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit emphasized the world's upcoming period of intense competition. He highlighted the complexities of global collaboration, particularly between the US and China, describing it as a 'Goldilocks problem'. Jaishankar stressed the interconnectedness of political, economic, and personal dynamics in contemporary geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:05 IST
Navigating Global Rivalries: Jaishankar on the Era of Sharp Contestation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image: YouTube@ANI News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the world's transition into a phase of heightened competition and rivalry. He described the intricate international dynamics involving the US and China as akin to a 'Goldilocks problem'—neither too much nor too little collaboration is favorable.

Jaishankar cautioned against viewing global interactions as merely trade-based, noting that the definitions of what is considered sensitive have broadened. He asserted that investments and economic dealings are now permeated with political and personal stakes, signifying a shift in global paradigms.

Reflecting on Europe's situation, Jaishankar remarked on the continent's longstanding peace and the need for a strategic reawakening amid global turbulence. He pointed to Ukraine as a crucial example, urging Europe to rethink its strategic priorities in light of global developments, thereby fostering more profound security and economic dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025