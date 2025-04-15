IDF Confirms Elimination of Key Hamas Leader

The Israeli Defense Forces have officially confirmed the elimination of a prominent Hamas Nukhba Force commander. According to the IDF, Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, who played a critical role in the October 7 massacre and a controversial hostage release ceremony, was neutralized in central Gaza two weeks ago.

Asafah was a key figure within Hamas' Deir-al Balah battalion and had been directly involved in the highly criticized 'hostage release' event, which saw the return of Israeli hostages Eliyahu Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to tackle terrorism in the region.

The October 7 attacks by Hamas resulted in the deaths of at least 1,180 individuals, with 252 people, including Israelis and foreigners, being taken hostage. Currently, 36 of the remaining 59 hostages are feared to have perished according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)